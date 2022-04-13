Pet cat crashes UK reporter's live cross

A British TV reporter's live cross took a furry turn when it was crashed by his pet cat

Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates was dialling in from home to discuss Boris Johnson's Partygate fine for breaching Covid restrictions when his cat tried to take centre stage.

Coates was forced to hold the cat at arm's length throughout his minute-long appearance, with its tail still in shot.

"Sam Coates, dealing with his cat and a big story. Well done, Sam," remarked presenter Mark Austin at the end of the cross.

Coates managed to keep his composure throughout, later remarking on Twitter "Bob seems very pleased with himself. Sigh".

