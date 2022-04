Part of the Desert Road (State Highway 1 in the cental North Island) is closed after a truck rolled at Rangipo, south of Tūrangi, early on Thursday morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

The driver was critically injured and has been taken to Waikato Hospital.

The road is expected to be closed for several more hours as the truck is removed from the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.