Nursing union not putting pay equity settlement to members - Little

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is not putting the pay equity settlement to its members for a vote, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

Nurses protesting. (Source: 1News)

The pay equity settlement between district health boards and the NZNO was revealed on April 8.

The settlement announced includes pay rises for nurses of around $6000 to $16,000 based on their nursing role and experience.

However, the new pay rates won't be back paid to December 31, 2019, which was agreed to by nurses in previous separate collective agreement pay rounds since the equity claims were lodged in 2017.

Nurses have said this has left some of them feeling betrayed.

The NZNO told 1News Little had "jumped the gun" and that it was currently preparing a communication to its members.

It said a statement would be issued later today.

"Our legal advice is that the proposed settlement is unlawful in that it is in breach of the conditions agreed to in our previous DHB MECA negotiations, specifically that members would be individually back paid to December 31, 2019. NZNO is informing its members of this advice and will be discussing next steps with them," NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter has said in the meantime.

Little said in a statement he had been notified last night the union will not be putting the settlement to nurses to vote on next week.

"Obviously I am concerned about this. There is a binding agreement in place between the parties and it should be honoured," he said.

"My expectation is that the parties to this pay equity agreement stand by with what they've agreed to. If there are misunderstandings, it's my expectation that they will work quickly to resolve any misunderstandings," Little later said in a press conference.

He said the Government had no more funding to put into the pay deal than it already had and it was not going to "fund decades of underpayment".

"I hope the parties can quickly meet, resolve any misunderstandings and we can get on and get pay levels to nurses that they have long waited for."

Little denied the NZNO's allegation he had jumped the gun. "I got notification from a source unrelated to these negotiations and parties and it was pretty obvious to me there was therefore information circulating, and I told the nurses organisation before I put my statement out that I would be putting out a statement."

On the issue of back pay, Little said it would have cost the Government hundreds of millions of dollars on top of the agreement already.

He said the $10,000 lump payment part of the settlement was recognition of the delay in pay equity and is "retrospective in character".

"I just hope the parties can work through this and then everybody can be pleased that we have addressed this long-standing historical injustice."

Nurses were meant to have from April 20 to 29 to vote on the settlement.