Meet the mighty T-Rex, the meanest predator to roam Earth

We're going to take you to a Jurassic world, to check out a giant from 66 million years ago.

The mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex, one of the biggest, meanest and scariest predators to ever roam planet Earth.

To its hips, T-Rex was four metres. When standing tall – it could reach a height of more than six metres.

Its could stretch out to just over 12 metres in length and could weigh up to eight tonnes.

Its head contains the most powerful jaw of any dinosaur, and it's serrated teeth are both sharp and strong enough to crush bone - the biggest one ever found measuring 30cm. That's why it's considered the king of the dinosaurs.

On the menu could be triceratops, and experts believe the predators sometimes even ate each other.

For the first time, a real T-Rex fossil will be going on display from Friday at Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Watch the video above to find out more about the T-Rex exhibit.