Bay of Plenty Police detail car models targeted in thefts

Source: 1News

Bay of Plenty police are concerned over the number of vehicles being stolen across the region and have released a list of the models being targeted.

Parked cars.

Parked cars. (Source: Getty)

Police say the following vehicles in the Bay of Blenty and Waikato area are being targeted by thieves:

  • Mazda Demio
  • Nissan Tiida
  • Toyota Aqua
  • Toyota Corolla
  • Mazda Attenza
  • Subaru Legacy

Inspector Phil Gillbanks said: "They [the cars] are predominantly stolen by young people and are being used for joy-riding, and conducting aggravated burglaries of liquor stores, suburban dairies and large retail stores.

"Some offenders are as young as 12 years old, which raises serious concerns about the safety of the child, their passengers, and the public."

He added that, "police are committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding offenders to account.

"However, police cannot be everywhere at once and cannot deter opportunistic thieves on our own."

Police are seeking the help of vehicle owners to make their vehicles less likely to be stolen.

The follow prevention measures are encouraged by police:

  • Ensure the vehicle is parked off the road, out of sight, or in secure car parking where possible
  • Fit an after-market vehicle alarm or vehicle immobiliser
  • Use a steering wheel lock at all times – purchase from any automotive store for less than $100

Gillbanks said, "with the public’s help, police and partner agencies can continue to hold these young offenders to account, while also supporting them on a better path away from future offending."

The public is also urged to contact police on 111 or 105 if they notice suspicious activity around cars.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19: New Zealand to move to Orange in time for Easter

2

Official cash rate hiked to 1.5% by Reserve Bank

3

2 people charged with murder of Gisborne woman Maraea Smith

4

Bay of Plenty Police detail car models targeted in thefts

5

Covid-19: Hipkins defends rules that allow nightclub 'pashing'

Latest Stories

Court ruling on extradition to China a 'step back' – lawyer

Covid-19: Hipkins apologises over Orange mask rule mix up

Mt Ruapehu ski resort monitoring volcanic unrest

Ofa Tuungafasi's reaction to gruesome injury should inspire Blues

Actor and comic Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Related Stories

Court ruling on extradition to China a 'step back' – lawyer

2 people charged with murder of Gisborne woman Maraea Smith

Tauranga's Business CEO vying for National candidacy

Man arrested over string of alleged test drive vehicle thefts