Bay of Plenty Police detail car models targeted in thefts

Bay of Plenty police are concerned over the number of vehicles being stolen across the region and have released a list of the models being targeted.

Police say the following vehicles in the Bay of Blenty and Waikato area are being targeted by thieves:

Mazda Demio

Nissan Tiida

Toyota Aqua

Toyota Corolla

Mazda Attenza

Subaru Legacy

Inspector Phil Gillbanks said: "They [the cars] are predominantly stolen by young people and are being used for joy-riding, and conducting aggravated burglaries of liquor stores, suburban dairies and large retail stores.

"Some offenders are as young as 12 years old, which raises serious concerns about the safety of the child, their passengers, and the public."

He added that, "police are committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding offenders to account.

"However, police cannot be everywhere at once and cannot deter opportunistic thieves on our own."

Police are seeking the help of vehicle owners to make their vehicles less likely to be stolen.

The follow prevention measures are encouraged by police:

Ensure the vehicle is parked off the road, out of sight, or in secure car parking where possible

Fit an after-market vehicle alarm or vehicle immobiliser

Use a steering wheel lock at all times – purchase from any automotive store for less than $100

Gillbanks said, "with the public’s help, police and partner agencies can continue to hold these young offenders to account, while also supporting them on a better path away from future offending."

The public is also urged to contact police on 111 or 105 if they notice suspicious activity around cars.