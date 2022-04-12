Woman found dead in Christchurch home remembered as 'kind, wonderful'

A woman found dead in her home in Christchurch has been remembered by her family as a "kind, wonderful person".

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene.

A homicide investigation was launched last week after Valerie ‘Val’ Heaney, 64, was found dead at her home on Walcot Street, in Bromley, on April 4.

Her death was initially treated as unexplained before being being investigated as a homicide following the completion of a post-mortem.

“We acknowledge this is a distressing time for Val’s friends and family and everyone is anxious to know what happened,” Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police can reassure the community we are working hard and following lines of inquiry to establish the facts surrounding her death.”

Heaney's family also released a statement on Tuesday.

“We are grieving the loss of a much-loved family member.

“Our family has been inundated with support and we are grateful for this.”

Heaney was a community support worker and carer for people with intellectual disabilities, which her family said was “testament to the kind, wonderful person she was”.

“We are grateful to the support of the police and victim support, and are desperate to know exactly what happened to Val.

“At this time, we are requesting complete privacy while we come to terms with our loss.”