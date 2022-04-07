Homicide investigation launched into Christchurch woman's death

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead on Monday night in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston.

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said the woman, in her 60's, was found dead at a Walcot Street address on Monday evening.

Initially, police were treating it as an unexplained death but have now launched a homicide investigation after a post-mortem has been completed.

Reeves said inquiries continue into how the woman died and at this stage they will not be releasing her name.

The death comes just days after two people were found dead at a property in Christchurch's Riccarton on Saturday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said in a statement on Tuesday those deaths are also being treated as a homicide.

Police confirmed to 1News on Thursday that the deaths are unrelated.