Parts of North Island bracing for arrival of Cyclone Fili

Parts of the North Island are expected to be hit by heavy rain and severe gales from Tuesday, as Cyclone Fili reaches New Zealand.

The storm, which brought flooding and power outages to parts of New Caledonia, is approaching from the northwest.

MetService is warning that it could be a significant weather event.

This is causing concerns especially for the Tairāwhiti Gisborne region, which was recently hit by flooding.

Large waves are expected to affect northeast and eastern coasts and heavy rain warning notices are in place for Northland; the Coromandel Peninsula; the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua; Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay.

There are also strong wind warnings for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel and Gisborne.

Meanwhile, a front is likely to bring heavy rain to Fiordland and Westland on Monday and Tuesday.

