One person has died after a serious two-vehicle crash in the Auckland suburb of Otara.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene on Hills Road around 8.40pm on Saturday.

One person died at the scene.

The road is closed and diversions are in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.