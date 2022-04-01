World Cup draw: NZ gets pool of death for potential campaign

If the All Whites weren't already facing a tough task in their FIFA World Cup playoff against world No.31 Costa Rica, the pool they'll join if they win will certainly provide a challenge.

The All Whites sing the national anthem before their friendly against The Gambia. (Source: Photosport)

The groups for this year's 32-team World Cup were drawn on Saturday in Qatar with New Zealand or Costa Rica to join Group E alongside former world champions Spain and Germany, as well as Japan.

The All Whites will play Costa Rica for the spot in a one-off match in Doha, Qatar in Mid-June.

Should New Zealand win, they would be the lowest ranked team at the competition at No.101 after their rank rose 10 places in FIFA's latest edition following the Oceania Qualifying Tournament earlier this week.

Read more: Analysis: All Whites must take advantage of near-perfect storm

The next lowest ranked team would be Ghana at 60 although world No.68 United Arab Emirates can still also qualify if they too win their playoff.

In contrast though, the All Whites would enter a pool where Spain are ranked seventh, Germany 12th and Japan 23rd.

"Easy group, easy group, eh?" Spain coach Luis Enrique quipped after the draw.

"A great group, great rivals and I think we have to try to enjoy that."

Should New Zealand qualify, their Group E matches would be on November 23 [Spain], November 28 [Japan] and December 1 [Germany].

They last qualified in 2010.

Elsewhere, England were given one of the easier pools of the competition on paper, drawing the US and Iran in Group B with either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine to join them as the final team.

"When you're seeded you get the advantage of missing out on those big six or seven teams," England coach Gareth Southgate said.

"Most of the first seeds would be pleased with the group they get."

Notable teams already of World Cup reckoning include European champions Italy, Mo Salah's Egypt and Russia due to sanctions imposed for their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The top two teams in the standings of each group advance to the round of 16 knockout stage.

FIFA World Cup groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE / Australia / Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea