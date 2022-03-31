Rogerson recalls All Whites' 2010 run as part of own journey

Back in 2010, Logan Rogerson watched on in awe as the All Whites punched their ticket to the FIFA World Cup in South Africa but 12 years later, he's just one game away from doing the same.

Rogerson and the All Whites won the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament on Thursday with a convincing 5-0 win over the Solomon Islands, leaving them just one match off reaching this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

That playoff in June looks set to be against world No.42 Costa Rica who Rogerson believes will be a great challenge.

"I think they've got one game to play but I'm pretty sure it's going to be Costa Rica," Rogerson told Breakfast after the final.

"They'll be a big one."

Rogerson has been a key member of the All Whites in 2022 after a five-year hiatus from the squad, during which he took his career to Finland to improve his game.

Now with a qualifying campaign under his belt as well, Rogerson is ready to realise a childhood dream.

"We're 90 minutes away from the biggest sporting event in the world," he said.

Logan Rogerson scores against New Caledonia during the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament. (Source: Photosport)

"When I look back to 2010 when I was a little kid watching the All Whites in South Africa, now I get to think we're one game away from going to a World Cup as well.

"And just for me to be a part of this journey to try and get us there is a crazy feeling."

Costa Rica play USA in their final World Cup qualifier match on Thursday afternoon before they'll be confirmed as the All Whites' opponent for the mid-June match.

In the meantime, Rogerson and other All Whites are heading back to their clubs to continue playing with some not even able to savour Thursday's win before their flights.

"My flight is in six hours so it's pretty much straight to the airport, no time to celebrate," Rogerson said.

"But I'll sneak a few beers in there."

