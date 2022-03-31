Analysis: All Whites must take advantage of near-perfect storm

So the cards have been dealt, and the All Whites will face Costa Rica in June in a do-or-die play-off match to reach the FIFA World Cup.

The daunting bit?

Costa Rica are good. Very good. They're ranked 42nd in the World.

There’s no shame in finishing behind Canada, USA, and Mexico in the CONCACAF group. In fact, their losses to the Top 3 in qualification were all fairly close, even managing a standout win against the Canadians and a 2-0 victory today against the Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their goalkeeper is Keylor Navas, who became the first Costa Rican to play in (and win) the Champions League Final - with Real Madrid. He's now fighting for his spot at Paris Saint Germain with Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But there's plenty of good news that should give New Zealand hope.

The All Whites aren't playing Canada, USA, or Mexico. Those matches would have felt like an enormous challenge.

In a one-off game in Qatar, with home and away advantage dispensed with, anything could happen.

New Zealand were desperate to avoid playing a South American team in the inter-continental play-off and they got their wish.

There's certainly an argument that this is a young All Whites team that might be better prepared in four years' time.

Liberato Cacace celebrates a goal. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

But it's a young, hungry side packed with solid professionals and - crucially - with a Premier League striker at the peak of his powers.

That's a combination that doesn't come around often.

“I’m fortunate that I’m young enough to be available for the next World Cup cycle," Chris Wood told 1News last week.

"But ultimately, I’m in my prime now, I’m ready at the top of my game to perform on the World stage."

Coach Danny Hay agrees.

“We can't look ahead and go 'let's use as this as a practice run for four years, no chance. This is about now.”

New Zealand had Ryan Nelsen dragging them through the last successful qualification bid, with a relatively unknown Winston Reid in tow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood is the main man now.

Crucially, he's also got an exciting supporting cast that's been building for this moment for the best part of two years, including a successful Olympics campaign in Tokyo.

There are now no more permutations or guesswork, just pure jeopardy.

Lose, and it's another four year wait for a chance at the top table.

Win, and we can dust off New Zealand Football's World Cup history book to finally write another glorious chapter.