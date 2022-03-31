Analysis: All Whites must take advantage of near-perfect storm

Chris Chang
By Chris Chang, 1News Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

So the cards have been dealt, and the All Whites will face Costa Rica in June in a do-or-die play-off match to reach the FIFA World Cup.

The daunting bit?

Costa Rica are good. Very good. They're ranked 42nd in the World.

There’s no shame in finishing behind Canada, USA, and Mexico in the CONCACAF group. In fact, their losses to the Top 3 in qualification were all fairly close, even managing a standout win against the Canadians and a 2-0 victory today against the Americans.

Their goalkeeper is Keylor Navas, who became the first Costa Rican to play in (and win) the Champions League Final - with Real Madrid. He's now fighting for his spot at Paris Saint Germain with Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But there's plenty of good news that should give New Zealand hope.

The All Whites aren't playing Canada, USA, or Mexico. Those matches would have felt like an enormous challenge.

In a one-off game in Qatar, with home and away advantage dispensed with, anything could happen.

New Zealand were desperate to avoid playing a South American team in the inter-continental play-off and they got their wish.

There's certainly an argument that this is a young All Whites team that might be better prepared in four years' time.

Liberato Cacace celebrates a goal.

Liberato Cacace celebrates a goal. (Source: Photosport)

But it's a young, hungry side packed with solid professionals and - crucially - with a Premier League striker at the peak of his powers.

That's a combination that doesn't come around often.

“I’m fortunate that I’m young enough to be available for the next World Cup cycle," Chris Wood told 1News last week.

"But ultimately, I’m in my prime now, I’m ready at the top of my game to perform on the World stage."

Coach Danny Hay agrees.

“We can't look ahead and go 'let's use as this as a practice run for four years, no chance. This is about now.”

New Zealand had Ryan Nelsen dragging them through the last successful qualification bid, with a relatively unknown Winston Reid in tow.

Wood is the main man now.

Crucially, he's also got an exciting supporting cast that's been building for this moment for the best part of two years, including a successful Olympics campaign in Tokyo.

There are now no more permutations or guesswork, just pure jeopardy.

Lose, and it's another four year wait for a chance at the top table.

Win, and we can dust off New Zealand Football's World Cup history book to finally write another glorious chapter.

Football

Popular Stories

1

Man sentenced to jail for threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern

2

Chris Rock opens comedy show with comments on Will Smith Oscars slap

3

Police car gets stuck in newly-opened Transmission Gully

4

Police aware of 'possible' new Parliament protest

5

Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest Stories

UN name conservation grant after late Shane Warne

Young Nats trolling: 'Flatmate admits targeting women'

Esteemed Māori leader Dr Moana Jackson dies

Whakaari tragedy: Charter service ordered to pay $267K over safety failures

Police aware of 'possible' new Parliament protest

Related Stories

Rogerson recalls All Whites' 2010 run as part of own journey

Barcelona host record 92,000 fans for women's football match

Phoenix continue to rise with dominant win over Roar

All Whites crush Solomons to reach World Cup playoff