Small turnout to day one of Wellington protest

The first of what is said to be a 14-day protest in Wellington has attracted only a handful of people on Friday.

A new group calling itself Unite on Thursday announced it was organising the protest which would be held at various spots across the capital over the 14 days.

Pukeahu National War Memorial Park was its first location, which began at 2pm and drew only a very small number of protesters in poor weather conditions.

Both police and RSA representatives have been at the site of the protest to keep an eye on events.

Unite’s website states that the primary objective of day one was to “reconnect as a group”, and “reform the foundation built and then teared apart on the 2nd March2022 (sic).”

RSA National President BJ Clark says he’s “very angry” about Unite protesters using the Pukeahu National War Memorial as a gathering site.

“We do not want to see these protests or these speeches held at memorials which were constructed to remember those that have served.

“The memorial was put there for those that lost their lives that made the sacrifice for New Zealand and it's a place of peace, it's a place of remembrance, it's not a place of protest.”

It comes nearly a month after a 23-day occupation at Parliament was disbanded by police, and came to a violent end.

Police on Friday confirmed they were aware of possible protest action, and extra security was also put in place at Parliament as a precaution.

The grounds at Parliament are closed to the public today and staff have been asked to work from home.