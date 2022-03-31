Police on alert over potential new Parliament protest

<p>Extra security is in place at Parliament on Friday due to the possibility of another protest in Wellington.</p> <p>Police say they're aware of the potential demonstration by those who are opposed to Covid-19 mandates and have brought in reinforcements as a precaution.</p> <p>The grounds at Parliament are closed to the public today and staff have been asked to work from home. </p> <p>The potential for further protest comes nearly a month after a 23-day demonstration at Parliament was disbanded by police following a tense stand off. </p> <p>The Independent Police Conduct Authority has launched a review into how that protest was policed. </p> <p>On Thursday, a small group of about 15 protesters gathered briefly on the forecourt of Parliament but left peacefully following discussions with police. </p> <p>Police say that while they respect the lawful right to protest, "any behaviour deemed unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will not be tolerated". </p>