350 vehicles, trailers stolen in Manawatū this year

Police say the number of vehicles being stolen in Manawatū is on the rise, but that "a number" could be blamed on "a comparatively small number of offenders".

A person stealing a car. (Source: istock.com)

Detective Sergeant Carl Newton said, since the start of the year, about 350 vehicles had been stolen as well as a number of trailers.

"Since the start of the year, six offenders have been positively identified as collectively committing over 80 vehicle offences in the region."

Newton urged people to take steps to prevent their cars from being stolen in the first place.

"While the vast majority of stolen cars are recovered by police, they are often damaged, and the theft of a vehicle is not only disruptive but upsetting for many people."

Preventative measures included:

Investing in anti-theft systems such as a steering wheel lock or alarm system, including for trailers

Giving the impression an alarm system is installed with stickers on windows or flashing LEDs on the dashboard

Always locking your car, even when it is parked in the driveway

Avoiding leaving valuables in your vehicle

Parking in well-lit, busy areas

It comes amid hundreds of recent car thefts in other parts of the country.

In Rotorua, 160 vehicles had been reported as stolen in the past month.

In Waikato, police said more than 500 vehicles had been stolen in Hamilton since February 1.

Police in both regions said the stolen vehicles were sometimes used to commit other crimes.

People in rural areas were also urged to be vigilant. On Thursday, Invercargill police reported a property owner was threatened by four men using a stolen car because they wanted to rob fuel from his vehicle.

On Tuesday, AMI Insurance released its list of New Zealand's top 10 most stolen cars. The Mazda Demio took first place.