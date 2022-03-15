More than 50 youth arrested in Hamilton since February

More than 50 people between the ages of 12 and 18 have been arrested in Hamilton since the start of February, as police create a dedicated investigation team to look into a series of recent break-ins and burglaries.

A store broken into on Collingwood Street in Hamilton. (Source: 1 News)

One Te Rapa dairy owner told 1News he'd been robbed 10 times in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, police said more than 500 vehicles had been stolen in Hamilton since February 1.

"A number of these vehicles have been stolen and used in other offending such as ram raid-style burglaries," Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders said.

"Waikato Police have set up a dedicated team to investigate this type of offending… this involves not only investigating individual offences but working through our intelligence and policing teams to identify the drivers and prevent further harm."

Among the most recent arrests was a 12-year-old boy who faced five charges for commercial burglaries and one charge of failing to stop for police.

Saunders said police received reports of a group attempting to break into vehicles on Lake Road and Somerset Street in Frankton at about 3.15pm on Monday.

Police responded and arrested the 12-year-old. He was found to have a number of items linked to recent break-ins at shops, including from a vape shop in Hamilton that was broken into overnight on Sunday.

A 14-year-old was also arrested. They were charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawful interference, and possession of instruments. They are due to appear in Hamilton Youth Court on Wednesday.

The arrests followed that of a 16-year-old on Monday morning. It came after several break-ins, and attempted break-ins, in Hamilton overnight.

In an earlier statement to 1News, police said they were told of an attempted break-in at a store on Braid Road at about 4am on Monday.

"When the group could not gain entry, they made their way to a petrol station nearby where they did in fact gain entry. Once inside, the group allegedly stole cash and beverages," a police spokesperson said at the time.

Saunders said two people were seen smashing the doors to gain entry to the service station. He alleged they then fled in a stolen Toyota Aqua.

"About 15 minutes later, the same group are believed to have broken into a vape store on Collingwood Street in Hamilton City, stealing various items before fleeing in another vehicle," he said.

A photo of this store showed broken glass and damage to a metal cage.

The 16-year-old faced charges relating to burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The youth were also referred to Youth Aid Services, Saunders said.

He said Toyota Aquas and Mazda Demios were particularly being targeted by offenders.

"We urge people who own these types of vehicles in the Hamilton City area to ensure they do everything they can to help prevent them being stolen.

"This includes parking them in a secure, well-lit place if possible, and considering an alarm and/or a steering wheel lock."