160 vehicles stolen in Rotorua in the last month - police

The number of vehicles being stolen in Rotorua is on the rise, police say.

A person stealing a car. (Source: istock.com)

Phillip Taikato, Rotorua Area Commander, said in the last month alone, a total of 160 vehicles have been reported stolen.

"A lot of the time, these vehicles have been taken by people wanting to go for a joy-ride and in other cases offenders use these vehicles to commit other crimes."

Taikato said although the bulk of the vehicles stolen in the last month had been recovered, police want people to put prevention measures in place to avoid their vehicle being stolen in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: New Zealand's top 10 most stolen cars revealed

These measures include: