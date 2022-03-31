Men in stolen car try to take gas from rural property owner

A property owner was threatened by four men wanting to steal fuel from his vehicle, Invercargill police say.

Police were called to a rural property in Colac Bay west of Riverton at around 8am on Thursday, following a report of a burglary.

They are now seeking information about a silver/grey 1999 Subaru Impreza hatchback and its four occupants who they say should not be approached.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said the car was stolen from the Wrights Bush area on Wednesday night, and was seen in the western Southland area during the night.

It was then driven onto the Colac Bay property where the men allegedly confronted the property owner during an attempt to steal fuel.

The men are described as being between 20 to 30 years old, and were wearing hi-vis tops.

Baird said the car was last seen at 8.30am on Thursday, heading west towards Tuatapere.

Police are appealing for sightings of the car and information about any suspicious activity overnight in the greater Western Southland and West Invercargill area.

They can be contacted on 105, or people can call Crime Stoppers anonymously, and refer to file 220331/3292.

Baird is reminding rural property owners to be vigilant and ensure their property is secure and to report any suspicious activity.

