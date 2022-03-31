Police aware of 'possible' new Parliament protest

Police say they "are aware of the possibility" of plans for renewed protests in Wellington on Friday.

Parliament grounds, Wellington (file photo). (Source: Getty)

Police will be bringing in extra officers in order to respond if necessary.

"As a precaution, additional police staff have been called in from outside of the Wellington Police District and plans are in place to respond if required," police said in a statement.

"Police have a low tolerance of any activity that could lead to disruption of Parliament, critical roads or residents."

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a "highly-visible" police presence around Parliament.

"While police will respect the right to lawful protest, any behaviour deemed unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will not be tolerated."

It comes as police say a group of about 15 protesters gathered on the forecourt at Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

"After discussions with police, they left the area peacefully," a police spokesperson said.

"One person was arrested for breaching their bail condition."

Video emerged online of anti-mandate protester Brett Power being led away from Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

It's the second time he has been arrested outside Parliament this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked about the possible return of some protesters.

“Yes, do you know why? Always keen to understand the motivation but I’m not entirely clear what their motivation is at this point,” she said.

"The police of course will be looking at what needs to be done in advance to ensure we don’t have a repeat of what we saw previously with the disruption of Wellingtonians.”