Green MP breaks Covid rules, flies while household contact

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere, the party's Covid response spokesperson, has handed over her portfolio after admitting to breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere. (Source: 1News)

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw have written to public health authorities to inform them of her breach, after flying from her home in Tairāwhiti to Wellington two days after a household member tested positive for Covid.

"I will cooperate fully with the authorities for any next steps they might take," Kerekere said.

As a household contact, a person must isolate for seven days. Even under the close contact exemption scheme for critical workers, a person must only travel solo or with a household member to and from work.

"On Friday 11 March, a member of my household tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday 13 March, after testing negative for three consecutive days, I flew from my home in Tairāwhiti to Wellington," she said.

“Today I have resigned my Covid-19 Response portfolio with immediate effect, and I will not hold the health portfolio or sit on the Health Select Committee until further notice.

“I apologise profusely to my constituents, whānau, and colleagues for my mistake, and to everyone who is making huge sacrifices to follow rules that are designed to keep us all safe. I am also sorry for adding to the risk and stress that our healthcare and essential workers on the front line continue to experience two years into a pandemic."

Marama Davidson called Kerekere's actions "absolutely a breach of the rules, it was a mistake, we've expressed our disappointment".

"We are not critical workers at this point. The rules are very clear, you must isolate as a household contact. The law does not distinguish what kind of house you might have or what operation you might have in your household. It is simply that you must isolate as a household contact. All MPs and every person must be able to uphold those rules for all of our safety.

"It's important everyone understands those rules. But especially a Covid-19, health spokesperson."

Kerekere came to Parliament on Monday.

Davidson said it became clear on Monday she had left as a household contact.

When asked why they did not make it public yesterday, Davidson said they needed time to work through their actions and bring caucus up to speed.