Govt releases new vaccine mandate guidance for businesses

The Government has released new guidelines for businesses and organisations ahead of the upcoming changes to vaccination mandates.

Vaccine pass (file photo). (Source: 1News)

From April 4, Covid-19 vaccine mandates will be scrapped for many workers around NZ - including for those working in education, police and the NZ Defence Force.

However, they will remain in place for workers in health and disability, aged care, prison and border workforces.

The new guidance, published on the Employment NZ website on Wednesday, says employer vaccination requirements should be used carefully based on public health advice and aren't a suitable first response for managing Covid-19 in workplaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also says employers should undertake a risk assessment to determine the need, or lack thereof, for vaccination requirements.

It also offers advice around whether someone who lost their job due to a previous vaccination requirement, gets their job back after April 4.

“If someone’s employment was terminated and this took effect while a government vaccination mandate or employer vaccination requirement was in place, that decision still stands," the website states.

"A former employee does not have a right to get their old job back, or any other role with their previous employer.

"In the current tight labour market, we expect that some employers, who no longer maintain a vaccination requirement, may want workers to return if they still have suitable vacancies."

READ MORE: What you need to know about the new Covid-19 rules

ADVERTISEMENT

It reiterated there was no requirement for an employer to offer a former employee their job back, or for a former employee to accept an offer.

“Employees will still be able to bring a personal grievance if they feel they have been unjustifiably dismissed or disadvantaged as a result of a decision their employer has made about vaccination,” Employment NZ said.

Vaccine mandates were introduced last year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government had always been cautious about their use, only applying them to certain workforces.