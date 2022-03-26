Covid-19: What you need to know about the new rules

Changes to some Covid-19 regulations are in force, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement on Wednesday.

New Zealand's still at Red in the Covid-19 Protection Framework (the traffic light system), but some rules changed at 11.59pm Friday.

Now, there are no size limits for outdoor gatherings, meaning the likes of Saturday's Highlanders v Blues Super Rugby Pacific match can have a large crowd.

The limit for indoor locations has been doubled to 200 people.

My Vaccine Passes must still be used at both indoor and outdoor venues, however, until 11.59pm on April 4.

Venues can still choose to use them after that date.

QR Codes no longer need to be displayed by businesses and mandatory record keeping is no longer required.

People don't have to scan in, or wear a face mask outdoors.

The next review of settings comes on April 4. Ardern said on Thursday that some regions could move to Orange before others, depending on the hospitalisation rate.

“Orange settings remain broadly the same with no gathering limits but extra guidance on holding safe events, and a new requirement for workers to wear masks at indoor events," the Prime Minister said.

“Red means indoor gathering limits and masks, Orange means masks, and Green means guidance.

“At all levels, the testing and isolation requirements remain as they are now."