Restrictions on commercial scallop fishing on the cards

Fisheries Minister David Parker will make a major decision on Tuesday on whether or not to close commercial scallop fisheries across Northland, Coromandel and the Hauraki Gulf.

Scallop populations have rapidly declined in these areas, and many say a full-closure is the only way to help restore them.

"Tipa is at a state that is almost functionally extinct," Ngāti Manuhiri's Nicola MacDonald said.

"If we keep taking, they're gone."

ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial fishing methods such as dredging and trawling are thought to be largely responsible. Iron claws and nets drag along the sea floor destroying shellfish beds.

"Our stance is that diving and hand gathering is the only appropriate method," Forest and Bird's Bianca Ranson told 1News.

"We have seen impacts of scallop dredging has had. It's like a bulldozer across the seafloor and we know how important the seafloor is. We strong encourage the minister to make the right decision which in our view is being made too late."

A Fisheries New Zealand survey last year gave Parker three options - a full closure of commercial and recreational fisheries across Northland, Coromandel and the Hauraki Gulf, a partial closure, or reducing the total allowable commercial catch limit.

"Any form of closure would be good for the scallops because fishing is impacting on their abundance, but it is not the only factor," NIWA fishery scientist James Williams says.

Ngāti Manuhiri backs a full closure, it's one of several iwi who have placed rāhui over the area, although not everyone has been complying.

"We saw when that rahui was placed, commercial operators going out and hitting that area even harder," Ranson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Parker decides to close commercial fisheries, it will mean these rāhui can actually be enforced.

"So that there are consequences or fines or whatever that may be through the Ministry of Primary Industries," Ranson said. ﻿