Three people die in crashes on North Island roads

Three people have died on Saturday in separate crashes on North Island roads.

Ambulance (file picture).

The crashes happened in Waikato, Palmerston North and Wellsford.

Police said in a statement that emergency services were called to Run Road, Tapora shortly before 1:30pm, where a van had gone down a bank in Wellsford.

The sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police confirmed earlier one person died following a crash at the intersection of Roberts Line and Napier Road, Palmerston North.

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash shortly before 4pm.

One person died at the scene and another person was critically injured.

The road is now open following a scene examination.

And a person died and another is in serious condition following a crash between two vehicles on SH27 at Tatuanui in the Waikato.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene.