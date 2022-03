A person has died and another is in serious condition following a crash between two vehicles on SH27 at Tatuanui in the Waikato.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident happened just before 8am and emergency services are at the scene.

One person died at the scene, while a second was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Diversions are in place at SH27/Cussen Road and SH27/Ngarua Road.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.