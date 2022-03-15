'It's time' - Simon Bridges retiring from politics

National MP Simon Bridges is retiring from politics.

"It's time. I feel that I'm leaving National at a good time. It's never perfect but I think National has momentum as we saw in the poll last week. It has wind in its sails.

"This is something I've mulled for some time."

Bridges said he will focus on his family, and pursue commercial and possibly media opportunities.

"It’s been a privilege to be MP for Tauranga since 2008, a senior minister and Leader of the Opposition. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, but it’s time," the former National leader said.

"I am proud to have played a significant role recently in getting National back in the hunt for Government in 2023. I have every confidence in National to win the election.

"But more important to me than being a politician or a businessman, I’m a partner to Natalie and dad to Emlyn, Harry, and Jemima. This week my oldest two children turn 10 and eight years old, and I want to be able to give them the best of me."

He said his resignation would be formalised in the next few days or weeks.

Bridges is currently finance spokesperson for National and is set to hand in his resignation in the coming weeks.

Bridges put his hat in the ring for the last National leadership challenge, but pulled out at the last minute.

National leader Christopher Luxon said Bridges "has been an absolute champion for Tauranga, for New Zealanders and for the National Party over his 14-year career in Parliament".

"He was an excellent local MP, minister, leader of the National Party and colleague."

The retirement will spark a by-election in the Tauranga electorate. Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti is the Labour candidate.

Bridges tested positive for Covid-19 last Monday.

Bridges was National's leader from February 2018 to May 2020. Has also held Cabinet positions in the past under the previous National Government.

He was a former Crown prosecutor in Tauranga, studied at Oxford and grew up in Te Atatū as one of six kids.

He has been at the centre of high-profile spats, most recently with Judith Collins over an inappropriate comment he said in front of National MP Jacqui Dean five years ago and with then National MP Jami-Lee Ross in 2018. Bridges was rolled as National Party leader by Todd Muller in 2020.

Bridges recently wrote a book about his life and views and is a keen drummer.

On recent conscience votes, Bridges voted against abortion law reform, euthanasia and conversion practices ban.