Kenny McFadden, New Zealand basketball icon, dies

New Zealand basketball icon Kenny McFadden has died, aged 61.

McFadden made an immediate impact in the National Basketball League after moving to New Zealand from the United States in the early 1980s.

He won four championships with the Wellington Saints.

More recently McFadden was involved in coaching and developing young basketball players including helping Steven Adams get to the NBA.

Kenny McFadden pictured in 2010. (Source: Photosport)

In a tribute on Twitter Adam's described McFadden as a "father figure".

"Kenny McFadden was not just a coach," he wrote.

"But a father figure for a lot of us who had the privilege of being coached by him. First impressions of him were always positive because of his contagious smile and swag.

"I'm one of many who have benefitted from him changing my life. Whether it was academics or on the court. He was always armed with a story/ legend to keep me on my path.

"He will live on through the memories and values he has given us.

"Thank you for believing in me."

McFadden had been battling serious kidney disease.

In a post on Instagram the Wellington Saints say they're "devastated" at the news.

"Kenny was someone who touched the hearts of every basketball player in our city and devoted his life to helping everyone and anyone get better.

"A smile that would light up any room and the mana that made you stop and listen."