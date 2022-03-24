Steven Adams hails Kenny McFadden: 'Thank you for believing in me'

Source: 1News

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has paid tribute to mentor Kenny McFadden, who died aged 61.

McFadden famously helped develop Adams into the superstar he is today, mentoring him from the age of 14 after bringing him to Wellington from Rotorua.

McFadden trained many youngsters - not all of them became stars like Adams - but his impact on New Zealand's basketball community was immense.

Adams took to Twitter to pay tribute.

Steven Adams and Kenny McFadden

Steven Adams and Kenny McFadden (Source: 1News)

"Kenny McFadden was not just a coach," he wrote.

"But a father figure for a lot of us who had the privilege of being coached by him. First impressions of him were always positive because of his contagious smile and swag.

"I'm one of many who have benefitted from him changing my life. Whether it was academics or on the court. He was always armed with a story/ legend to keep me on my path.

"He will live on through the memories and values he has given us.

"Thank you for believing in me."

McFadden arrived in New Zealand from the US in the early 80s, helping the Wellington Saints to a period of domination in the NBL.

"Kenny was our first and greatest ever import arriving on our shores in 1982 winning 5 championships as a player and multiple more in the coaching staff over the past 40 years," the Saints said.

Read more: Kenny McFadden, the Kiwi basketball legend who helped discover Steven Adams, now fighting his own battle

"Kenny was someone who touched the hearts of every basketball player in our city and devoted his life to helping everyone and anyone get better.

"A smile that would light up any room and the mana that made you stop and listen."

He had been suffering with serious kidney disease.

BasketballWellington

Popular Stories

1

Shopper finds ordering groceries from Aus cheaper than NZ supermarket

2

Petrol retailer cuts 15c per litre off fuel nationwide

3

Kenny McFadden, New Zealand basketball icon, dies

4

Hannah Clarke feared for life before fatal attack

5

Auckland's southern motorway closed following fatal crash

Latest Stories

Kenny McFadden, New Zealand basketball icon, dies

Steven Adams hails Kenny McFadden: 'Thank you for believing in me'

Endangered kākāpō dies unexpectedly on Anchor Island, Fiordland

Pacific Update: Unsung health hero dies, ash fall affects Tongan shellfish

Calls intensify to regulate buy now, pay later services

Related Stories

Meet one of the Wellington Saints' biggest signings ever — metaphorically and literally

Saints get big boosts on and off the court for NZNBL season with new talent and a familiar face