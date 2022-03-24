Steven Adams hails Kenny McFadden: 'Thank you for believing in me'

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has paid tribute to mentor Kenny McFadden, who died aged 61.

McFadden famously helped develop Adams into the superstar he is today, mentoring him from the age of 14 after bringing him to Wellington from Rotorua.

McFadden trained many youngsters - not all of them became stars like Adams - but his impact on New Zealand's basketball community was immense.

Adams took to Twitter to pay tribute.

Steven Adams and Kenny McFadden (Source: 1News)

"Kenny McFadden was not just a coach," he wrote.

"But a father figure for a lot of us who had the privilege of being coached by him. First impressions of him were always positive because of his contagious smile and swag.

"I'm one of many who have benefitted from him changing my life. Whether it was academics or on the court. He was always armed with a story/ legend to keep me on my path.

"He will live on through the memories and values he has given us.

"Thank you for believing in me."

McFadden arrived in New Zealand from the US in the early 80s, helping the Wellington Saints to a period of domination in the NBL.

"Kenny was our first and greatest ever import arriving on our shores in 1982 winning 5 championships as a player and multiple more in the coaching staff over the past 40 years," the Saints said.

"Kenny was someone who touched the hearts of every basketball player in our city and devoted his life to helping everyone and anyone get better.

"A smile that would light up any room and the mana that made you stop and listen."

He had been suffering with serious kidney disease.