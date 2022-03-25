Controversial film The Kashmir Files reclassified

New Zealand’s Chief Censor has reclassified Bollywood film The Kashmir Files following concern from members of the Muslim community that it may foster anti-Muslim sentiment.

Promotion poster for The Kashmir Files. (Source: 1 News)

The film is a Indian Hindi-language drama that tells the fictional story of a university student who finds out that his Kashmiri Hindu parents weren’t killed in an accident but rather by Islamist militants.

It is based on the real-life exodus of Hindu people during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency.

The subject of Kashmir, the disputed region between India and Pakistan, is controversial and has long been a sensitive subject to both Muslims and Hindus.

The film has received a mix reception internationally. Some have praised it for what they say is its honesty, while others are critical of how historically accurate it is.

The movie was initially classified as R16 but now only people aged 18 and over will be able to see it.

Chief Censor David Shanks announced the change after spending a week watching the film, speaking to a number of community representatives, and consulting with overseas classification offices.

“Members of the Muslim community I spoke to are genuinely concerned the film would negatively affect them and Hindu representatives felt strongly that the film showed an important part of their history,” Shanks said.

“I watched the film, and I am satisfied that it does not promote extremism or violence in a way that would require it to be classified as objectionable (banned) in New Zealand. However, I think an R18 restriction is warranted given the nature and intensity of the violence and cruelty depicted. This age restriction is consistent with what the film received in Australia and India.”

Shanks adds that he appreciates the decision will disappoint both Muslims and Hindus and that he understands both perspectives on the issue.

“The community leaders that I spoke to about this made it clear to me that they do not condone or tolerate expressions of hatred or oppression in their communities, and they are prepared to play their part to ensure the film doesn’t prompt this," he said.

"I believe them, and I think there is an opportunity here to build understanding and social cohesion, rather than erode it."

Shanks has also refuted claims that his decision to revisit the classification of the film was improper or politically influenced.

His ruling comes after the ACT Party called on the Classification Office to explain why it had “abruptly banned” the film, which had been due to be released on March 24.

“By failing to front, the Office has created widespread speculation about political interference and bias,” said ACT leader David Seymour.

“The Kashmir Files is clearly controversial for some New Zealanders, but New Zealand is a country committed to freedom of expression.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters also waded in on the issue.

“To censor this film is tantamount to censoring information or images from the March 15th atrocities in New Zealand, or for that matter removing from public knowledge all images of the attack on 9/11.”