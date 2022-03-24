Neighbour 'shocked' by shooting on quiet Auckland street

A resident on the street where six people have been injured in a shooting in Auckland's Glen Innes on Thursday said the incident is highly unusual.

Police outside property on Heatherbank St, Glen Innes, Auckland following shooting. (Source: 1News)

Stephanie Pomare, who lives on Heatherbank St, told 1News: "It was kind of like a shock this morning waking up to go to work and then seeing all the police officers outside, cause you know, it's not usual for our street to be like that."

She added "It's a big surprise this morning, it's a lot of cops."

"We've lived here for years and never seen anything like that."

Pomare said the family who live at the property where the shooting happened have children, "they have babies over there so I hope everyone's okay".

"They're nice people, really nice people. That's why it's very unusual, it's very unusual for that house especially."

"It's pretty odd, it's really odd for them because they're so quiet to themselves, happy family, lovely family," she said.

She said it's usually peaceful and quiet on the street, "everyone knows each other, like everyone's all good with each other."

Police said at around 2.55am on Thursday "offenders have approached an address on Heatherbank Street where a number of shotgun rounds have been discharged".

Six people have sustained injuries as a result, with five of those taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Two people are in a serious condition, with the remainder in a moderate condition.

A scene guard is currently in place at the property.

A scene examination will also be taking place.