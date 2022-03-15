Chris Hipkins tests positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

He has been isolating after one of his children tested positive for the virus last week.

The faint line seems out of keeping with how I currently feel! Day 7 of isolation and now it’s my turn. So I’ll be clocking off for another 7 days. Take care out there everyone. pic.twitter.com/9wt8u7oe3o — Chris Hipkins (@chrishipkins) March 15, 2022

Hipkins tested positive on day 7 of isolation, so now has to isolate for another 7 days.

"The faint line seems out of keeping with how I currently feel!" he said on Twitter.

Hipkins was due to front Wednesday's 1pm Covid-19 press conference. The update will now just be a statement from the Ministry of Health.

A number of MPs have been impacted by the current Omicron outbreak, the latest being National leader Christopher Luxon.

Luxon is now out of isolation after testing positive for the virus on March 7.