Men who died in North Cape boating tragedy named by police

Police have formally named the men who died after a fishing vessel was hit by a wave and sank off North Cape on Sunday.

The Enchanter.

The men have been named as Geoffrey James Allen, 72, from Cambridge; Mark Kenneth Sanders, 43, from Te Awamutu; Michael Patrick Lovett, 72, from Cambridge; Richard Eldon Bright, 63, from Cambridge; and Mark Keith Walker, 41, from Cambridge.

Ten people were on board the Enchanter, from Mangonui, which had been fishing for several days off Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands when the incident occurred.

Five people were rescued and transported to Kaitāia Hospital. They have since been discharged.

The bodies of four others were recovered from the water on Monday.

The fifth body was pulled from the water on Tuesday afternoon.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the families of these victims," police said in a statement.

Both police and Victim Support continue to provide support to their families, along with the survivors of the tragedy.

Te Awamatu builder Mark Sanders has been remembered as a loving family man who enjoyed rugby and fishing.

Sanders has been remembered by his children - Ali, 12; Sienna, 15; and Reese, 17 - as a funny and loving father who would do anything for his kids.

"Always supporting everyone, always there for us – he was a legend," Sienna said.

"He loved us so much. He would do anything for his family. He would literally do anything for us. He was amazing," Reese added.

"He was a very amazing person."

Police said post mortem examinations for some of the victims began on Tuesday. They will continue today.

The men's deaths will be referred to the coroner. Police are continuing to make inquiries into the incident on the coroner's behalf.