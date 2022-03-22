Fifth body found following North Cape boating tragedy

A fifth body has been recovered from the water after a fishing vessel was hit by a wave and sank off North Cape on Sunday, police have confirmed.

Four people are dead with one still missing.

Ten people were on board the Enchanter, from Mangonui, which had been fishing for several days off Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands when the incident occurred.

Five people were rescued and transported to Kaitāia Hospital. They have since been discharged.

The bodies of four others were recovered from the water on Monday.

The fifth body was pulled from the water on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

"Search efforts, led by the Rescue Coordination Centre at Maritime NZ, have now concluded," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Police extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends."

