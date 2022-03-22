Helicopter pilot recalls dramatic rescue of Enchanter survivors

A rescue helicopter pilot has recalled the dramatic winching of survivors from the Enchanter after it sunk off North Cape late on Sunday.

Four people are confirmed dead and one is still missing after the charter fishing vessel sank in rough seas.

There were five survivors.

Northland Rescue Helicopter pilot Lance Donnelly said the only information they had when they went out was that there was a boat in trouble.

"We weren’t expecting 10 people, we were only expecting to find a boat that was possibly in distress," he told 1News on Tuesday.

Making the situation ever more difficult was the fact no other boats or aircraft were close enough to help.

"It was after midnight when we got on the scene and the first thing we noticed was two lights and we thought they may have been life jackets, life rafts or part of the vessel, and in this case it was both."

Three people were immediately visible, and two trips were required to get all five survivors.

"They first thing that goes through your mind is 'great, we’ve found someone', but in saying that, how do we get these people off?"

Fuel, or a lack of it, was also a consideration.

The survivors, including skipper Lance Goodhew, have been released from hospital.

It’s believed a large wave hit the boat near Murimotu Island, breaking the bridge.

Despite the lives his team saved, their thoughts remain with those they couldn’t get too, and their loved ones.