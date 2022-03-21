Police divers to help search for missing person after boat sinking

Police divers will join the search on Tuesday for a person still missing after a charter boat got into trouble off North Cape on Sunday night and sank.

Enchanter from Mangonui had been on the water fishing for several days off Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands.

The vessel with 10 people on board got into trouble late on Sunday night and sank.

Four bodies were recovered on Monday with the search for the remaining missing person set to resume on Tuesday.

Five other people survived the sinking and have been discharged from Kaitāia Hospital.

1News understands at least one of those on board was from Cambridge.

Maritime New Zealand says conditions on Tuesday morning are mixed for searchers, with poor visibility and showers, while moderate seas are forecast.

Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman Nick Burt says Tuesday's operation will be a mix of on and in the sea, as well as having support from the air.

Three vessels, two helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft will be involved in the search.

"While we have a number of locations of interest, we need to thoroughly check over about 500 nautical miles of ocean," he says.

A statement from Maritime New Zealand went on to say: "It's likely the wreckage from the boat would have drifted with the current overnight, so the first goal will be locating it."

If any areas of interest are found, the Police Dive Squad will be deployed.

Far North iwi Te Aupōuri have put in place a rāhui, for an initial period of two weeks.

Te Aupōuri chairman Lucas Jones said that the ban on gathering kaimoana was in put in place out of respect for the deceased, and for Tangaroa to give up the last missing person.

It applies from Tohoraha or Mt Camel at Houhora right up to Cape Reinga including the Pārengarenga Harbour.