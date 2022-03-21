Record-breaking Wood scores twice in All Whites win over Fiji

The All Whites are through to the semifinals of their Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar after beating Fiji 4-0.

Chris Wood (9) of New Zealand celebrates his goal against Fiji. (Source: Getty)

Striker Chris Wood scored the opening goal just before half time.

After the break the All Whites scored two goals in less than 2 minutes. Substitute Elija Just finding the net in the 71st minute followed by Wood with his second.

Wood has now scored 30 goals for the All Whites, becoming the team's top goal scorer of all time.

Clayton Lewis made it 4-0 with a late penalty.

The victory means the All Whites go to the top of their group.