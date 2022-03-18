Waikato expressway assault victim still critical

Police have made a further public appeal for information and electronic footage of last Friday's serious assault on the Waikato Expressway.

Police have also released footage of the victim's red ute followed by a large convoy of motorcycles prior to the assault on 11 March.

"We are grateful to all those people who have provided electronic footage to us," Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.

"We are still specifically seeking any imagery that captures the assault itself."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old victim was travelling north near Rangiriri when he stopped his vehicle, got out and was viciously assaulted by a group of people just before 5pm.

He remains in a stable but critical condition in hospital where he is being supported by family.

"We are asking anyone in the area at the time with dashcam or cellphone footage to get in touch with us - this includes any commercial drivers who may have dashcam footage," Detective Inspector Pitkethley said.

Footage can be uploaded to https://rangiriri.nzpolice.org

Information can also be provided via 105 - please quote file number 220311/5636 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.