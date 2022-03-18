Family of Dunedin teen injured in school attack speak out

For the first time, the family of 17-year-old Otago Girls' High School student Hoda Al-Jamaa have described their shock at the violent clash which has captured global attention.

Otago Girls' High School. (Source: 1News)

Two weeks ago, Hoda and her friends were approached by three non-Muslim students at lunchtime, asking how to swear in Arabic.

But when Hoda and her friends refused, they were attacked.

Four students were injured, two suffered blows to the head, and Hoda suffered multiple blows to the head. She ended up in hospital with a concussion.

"As a father, I was shocked" says Hoda's father, Ibrahim Aljomaa.

"I would say that she is getting better, but she's still suffering from headaches from time to time.

"I wish that she feels safe at school, but I don't think after this incident it will be easy for her to overcome."

The Otago Muslim Association says ripping a hijab off a Muslim woman is a big insult.

"What they tried to do was humiliating, it was a big insult, it was a big humiliation not to Hoda, but her father as well," says the Associations Chairman Mohammed Rizwan.

"For them, it was just a meaningless act, for us it's a great big sin."

Some former students were saddened this attack happened at their school.

"They're probably some of the most kindest and loving people that I've ever met at Otago Girls' and for them to go through such a horrible and cruel act, I was extremely disappointed and upset," says former prefect Tiare Makanesi.

She says racism is a daily occurrence at the school.

"I know that if the school listened to the girls, listening to the Muslim students about the experiences they were going through on a daily basis then possibly something like this could have been prevented," she says.

Tiare helped create an Instagram page and petition in support of Hoda.

The petition has over 75,000 signatures, including Sonny Bill Williams and American model Bella Hadid.

Read more: 'Stay strong' - SBW backs attacked Dunedin Muslim students

It's creators didn't expect it would get the global attention it has.

"I'm so thankful that a lot of people have now found out, because I feel like it's an issue that isn't just in Otago, It's probably all throughout New Zealand and the world," says Makanesi.

An investigation into the attack has been completed by the school and an outcome has been reached.

The families of the victims have been asked not to share the result but are happy with the outcome.

"I believe they have done whatever they can," says Hoda's father Ibrahim.

Although there has been frustration from the Muslim Association that it took so long for the school to notify families of the result, and initially, they weren't told at all.

"They mentioned that we cannot tell what the actual outcome is due to privacy and confidentiality," says Otago Muslim Association's Mohammed Rizwan.

"That's fine, you don't have to tell everyone what the outcome is, but you actually want to tell the family directly impacted what the outcome is.

"It's like someone committing a crime and going to the court, and everything is done and the judge at the end says to the victim can you walk out the door while I deliver the verdict, that's not appropriate," he says.

Read more: Muslim students attacked at Otago school yet to receive apology from attackers

The Principal and Board of Trustees Chair visited families last night and notified them of the outcome after the Otago Muslim Association recommended they do so.

Following the attack, Hoda's father Ibrahim has one simple request.

"My simple requirement is that the school should be safe for each and every student, for all the students, not only for my daughter," he says.

He would also like to see schools focus more on education, and teach children that diversity is something we should be proud of.

A Police Ethnic Liaison Officer has been working with the victim's family as part of the investigation process.

Police say the matter has been referred to Youth Services and will be dealt with appropriately.