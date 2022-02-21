Muslim students attacked at Otago school yet to receive apology from attackers

Three Muslim students who were attacked at Otago Girls’ High School are still yet to receive an apology from their attackers, almost two weeks since the incident unfolded.

Hoda Al-Jamaa, 17, ended up in hospital with a concussion after three other students ripped her hijab off and beat her on February 9.

Two of Al-Jamaa's friends were also injured.

The Otago Muslim Association said all three victims of the attack had since returned to school.

The association said they seemed to be doing OK, and the school had assured them they would be safe.

"They have returned to school because they didn't want to miss out on their education," the association's chairman Mohammed Rizwan said.

Otago Girls' High School are yet to confirm what action had been taken towards the pupils who attacked Hoda and her friends. But, in a statement, Principal Bridget Davidson said: "Otago Girls' High School is deeply saddened and sorry that this tragic event occurred at our school."

"The Board of Trustees has completed the appropriate disciplinary process, following an investigation.

"While we cannot share the outcomes, we can confirm that we followed all relevant legislation and guidance in reaching decisions that we are confident are appropriate. Strong steps were taken, and support has been put in place for those impacted."

Davidson said the school had an ongoing commitment to ensure it was a safe and inclusive space for everyone.

"Otago Girls’ High School strives to ensure that everyone in our school lives our values of respect, positivity, and integrity," she said.

"We have no tolerance for unkind comments, racism, bullying or any other form of discrimination that is directed at any member of our school community.

"People of all cultures, religions and backgrounds are celebrated and add to the fabric of who we are as a school."

But frustration was growing as there had been no apology issued by the attackers, and the victims' families were still unaware of what disciplinary action had been taken towards them.

The Otago Muslim Association said the families wanted to know the result of the investigation.

"They want to know the outcome to relieve some of their frustration and anxiety," Rizwan said.

In a statement, police said an Ethnic Liaison Officer had been working with the victims' families as part of the investigation.

"Police are treating this incident with the degree of importance and seriousness necessary to provide the victims with the support they need," the statement said.

"This matter has been referred to Youth Services and will be dealt with appropriately."

1News has asked Otago Girls' High School to share the outcome of their investigation, but the school is yet to respond.

Otago Girls' High School. (Source: Wikimedia Commons / Benchill)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed the incident at Monday's post-Cabinet press conference. She said the safety of members of the Muslim community needed to be taken seriously.

"I think what we have heard has happened here to a member of a school community is absolutely appalling,” Ardern said.

“And I’d like to think that all New Zealander’s would take that view.

“Whether or not there were warnings within the school community or issues that had been raised – I can’t speak to that but I’d like to think if they were, that they would be heeded.

“We need to take seriously the safety of members of our Muslim community, but particularly those who are able to be easily identified and that is an issue that has generally been raised as a concern both prior and in the aftermath of March 15.”