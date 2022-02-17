'Stay strong' - SBW backs attacked Dunedin Muslim students

Sonny Bill Williams has shared a message of support to the group of Otago Girls’ High School Muslim students that were attacked at school last week, with one of them ending up in hospital.

Hoda Al-Jamaa, 17, said she was hit so hard she was given a concussion, after three other pupils ripped her hijab off and beat her.

Police confirmed the attack took place on Wednesday, February 9 and said a group of Muslim pupils were attacked by three females aged in their early teens.

A devout Muslim himself, Williams on Thursday night posted a video to his Instagram account, encouraging the girls to stay strong.

"Just a quick message of support to my sisters out there that are struggling with the hijab at the moment, in particular in India and of recent, Otago Girls’ High School in New Zealand," he said.

“Yes, these thugs may rip your headscarves off your head, but they'll never rip Islam or Allah from your hearts, so stay strong sisters."

A petition calling for justice for Hoda and her friends has gained over 35,000 signatures.

The person behind the petition demanding the incident be formally addressed by Otago Girls’ High School, which is yet to make comment.

Otago Girls' High School. (Source: Wikimedia Commons / Benchill)

“In 2022, there is NO room left for hatred and bigotry. In 2022, schools must take responsibility for addressing bullying and racially charged verbal and physical abuse, or any abuse for that matter. We demand that this incident be addressed by Otago Girls' High School,” the petition read.

“Let’s stand together to bring justice for Huda and the other Muslim girls who were also attacked.”

An Instagram account calling for justice for Hoda also gained thousands of followers.

The chairman of the Otago Muslim Association on Wednesday said the attack was "appalling and brutal" and that to have the hijab removed in such a way was a "huge dishonour for the young woman involved".

Mohammed Rizwan said he had been in touch with the school which he believed had made a good effort to ensure Muslim students felt safe being there.

Police have said they are treating the incident with the "utmost urgency and care", and the possibility of a video of the attack circulating on social media was "very concerning".

"Violence or threatening behaviour including any involving hate, hostility, or prejudice regarding race, faith, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or age is not acceptable," police said in a statement.