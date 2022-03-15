Wellington protest: 'Inconclusive' tests on substance thrown at police

Tests on the "stinging substance" flung at police during the 15th day of the anti-mandate protests outside Parliament have come back "inconclusive".

Concrete barriers installed near the protest at Parliament on February 21. (Source: 1News)

Three officers had to be treated in hospital after the unknown “stinging substance” was flung at them on February 22 while they were trying to contain the protesters on Molesworth St.

Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell said on Tuesday that two separate labs analysed material from the high-vis vests worn by police.

She said the tests showed, "no positive results for any form of chemical substance that could have caused the burning sensation".

"At the scene, all members were heavily washed down with a water and baking soda solution which likely washed away any evidence or form of a chemical substance."

Parnell said there were "a variety of liquid substances" at the protest, including pepper spray, at the time the material was thrown at police.

"Police continue to investigate this incident and other possible criminal behaviour related to the protest."