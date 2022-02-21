Three cops hospitalised after substance thrown by protesters

Three police have been admitted to hospital after a substance was thrown at them by protesters outside Parliament.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers. (Source: 1News)

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers was unable to confirm what the substance was.

It happened on Tuesday morning after a confrontation with police around some of the streets outside Parliament.

"Three of our police staff have been admitted to hospital... with a substance that was thrown at them from the protest group," Chambers said.

He said police were using shields as they were "aware members in the protest group were determined to again throw human faeces at our police staff". He was unable to say

Chambers said some of the protesters' actions were "disgraceful and unacceptable".

Three people were arrested this morning, two for obstruction and another for driving in a dangerous manner. That person's car had been seized.