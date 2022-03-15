Thousands of Ukrainians given chance to come to NZ

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

About 4000 family members of Ukrainian Kiwis will be allowed to seek refuge in New Zealand, the Government has announced.

A resident sits outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.

A resident sits outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The 'Special Ukraine Policy' opens Tuesday for a year, and would see Ukrainians granted a two-year working visa.

Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents in New Zealand can sponsor a family member who is in Ukraine and their immediate family, including children, who will be allowed to attend school.

It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced more than 2 million people from their homes.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said it was the "largest special visa category we have ever established to support an international humanitarian effort".

"Alongside the additional $4 million in humanitarian funding also announced today, it adds to a number of measures we've already implemented to respond to the worsening situation in Ukraine."

Last week New Zealand introduced a special sanctions law to specifically penalise Russia without going through the UN Security Council.

"The 2022 Special Ukraine Policy will be open for a year and allow the estimated 1600 Ukrainian-born citizens and residents in New Zealand to sponsor parents, grand-parents and adult siblings or adult children and their immediate family who are ordinarily resident in Ukraine to shelter safely here," Faafoi said.

New Zealand currently does not have a provision to bring in refugees from Europe, but does have a special category of 200 emergency spaces able to be used. Green Party's Ricardo Menéndez March said the immigration responses "to support Ukrainians in New Zealand needs to be extended to people in Africa, Middle East and the rest of the global south facing war".

"We should have a framework already established so we aren’t at the mercy of ad-hoc, racialised responses by Governments of the day."

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta also announced an extra $4m in humanitarian support.

"Russia is causing a massive humanitarian crisis, with over 2.8 million people fleeing from the invasion in Ukraine to neighbouring countries. Reports also show over 1.8 million internally displaced within Ukraine following Russia's attacks on humanitarian corridors and the targeting of innocent people, hospitals, schools, homes and civilian infrastructure.

"This funding is in addition to the initial $2 million we have already provided and will help those immediately on the ground while we continue to look at options for further support."

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Wiles explains rapid antigen test 'hack' to help detect Omicron

2

Immunologist explains why some get flattened by Covid

3

Second man charged after body found in concrete in Brisbane

4

BA.2 dominance could be good news for NZ outbreak - Bloomfield

5

Jane Campion sorry for 'thoughtless' Williams sisters comment

Latest Stories

Kyiv apartments shelled; Russia reportedly installs mayor in Ukraine city

Drones helping researchers learn more about elusive manta ray

Immunologist explains why some get flattened by Covid

Robertson wants 'Country Calendar yak special' after Bridges retires

NZ Football admits historical discrimination against Māori players

Related Stories

Robertson wants 'Country Calendar yak special' after Bridges retires

Parliament pays tribute to March 15 terrorist attack victims

'It's time' - Simon Bridges retiring from politics

Public transport advocates see price cut as 'great opportunity'