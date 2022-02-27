LIVE: Ukraine says 352 civilians killed, including 14 children, amid Russia invasion

Follow the latest developments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in live updates from 1News.

What you need to know:

- Fighting has made it to the Ukraine city Kharkiv, the country's second-largest. Meanwhile, Russian troops drew closer to its capital Kyiv.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert in response to what he calls “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

- It raises fears that the crisis could boil over into nuclear warfare.

- Ukraine has announced that a delegation would meet with Russian officials for talks at the Belarus border.

- The EU has put further restrictions on Russia, including shutting its airspace to the country and blocking more than half of Russia's central bank reserves under its sanctions. It is also buying and sending NZ$752 million worth of weapons to Ukraine.

Live updates:

10.39am: From the Associated Press:

The UN Security Council has voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Eleven voted in favour to authorise an emergency meeting. Russia opposed. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

That was the exact same vote on an earlier resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. But, in that case, Russia used its veto and the resolution was defeated.

10.25am: Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs says in a Facebook update 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed.

The ministry says 1684 people, including 116 children, have been injured.

10.20am: Charity Save the Children says there are reports that up to 10 children have been killed in the fighting and the bombing of schools in Ukraine.

Figures from the UN show at least six schools have faced shelling in recent days. Two teachers were also killed in Friday when a missile hit a school in Gorlovka, eastern Ukraine.

The charity has spoken to 15-year-old Eva, who fled her village with her parents after her school was shelled.

"But my grandparents, many children, my classmates, old people and people who have no opportunity to leave remained in the village," she says in an audio testimony.

"From those who left the village, I know that almost every second house was damaged and our school also affected. There were direct hits on it."

Irina Saghoyan, Save the Children’s Eastern Europe director, says with every school damaged, children’s prospects diminish.

"Schools, teachers, and students must be protected from attack. The protection of civilians and essential civilian infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals, must be the absolute priority of all parties. It is their legal obligation to minimise civilian suffering in this conflict," Saghoyan says.

10.12am: The New Zealand Parliament will be flying the Ukrainian flag today, Speaker Trevor Mallard says.

10.10am: CNN reports that Oleksandr Svidlo, the acting mayor of Berdyansk in south Ukraine, writes in a Facebook post that Russian forces have entered and taken control of the town.

"A few hours ago, you and I witnessed how heavy military equipment and armed soldiers entered the city and began advancing throughout our hometown. As soon as I learned about that, I tried to inform all the residents of the city so that you have the opportunity to hide in shelters," Svidlo says.

"Some time ago, armed soldiers entered the executive committee building and introduced themselves as soldiers of the Russian army, they informed us that all administrative buildings were under their control and that they were taking control of the executive committee building."

He says he doesn't know what the future will bring, "but I think tonight will be very, very hard".

The town has a small naval base and is home to about 100,000 people.

9.55am: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is retracting an earlier statement to the Associated Press where he indicated his city was "encircled" by Russian forces.

Klitschko is now saying on Telegram that it is "disinformation".

A spokesperson for Klitschko tells Kyiv Independent that the Mayor misspoke.

9.45am: In an address, Zelenskyy says a delegation from Ukraine will meet with Russian officials at Pripyat in Belarus.

The Guardian reports, translating his speech, that Zelenskyy says he isn't confident any progress would be made.

9.38am: From the Associated Press:

FIFA backed away from immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying on Monday but said it remained an option, deciding instead the squad can play at neutral venues using the “RFU" acronym for the country's football federation.

The compromise was immediately rejected by Poland, which said it would still refuse to play Russia in a World Cup playoff semifinal, which is scheduled for March 24.

“Today’s FIFA decision is totally unacceptable,” Polish football federation president Cezary Kulesza says.

9.30am: The UN Security Council is meeting. Watch live here:

A Security Council meeting was called after Russia used its veto to shut down a resolution at an earlier meeting, which demanded Russia stop its attack and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The vote this time is procedural, and only needs a majority of nine in favour to pass. That means the five permanent council members of Russia, China, the US, France, and the UK can't use their vetoes.

Ukraine is asking for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly in light of Russia’s invasion of its country.

The resolution gives the General Assembly the power to call emergency meetings to consider matters of international peace and security when the Security Council is unable to act because of the lack of unanimity among its five veto-wielding permanent members.

9.27am: Spain's leader Pedro Sánchez says the country is sending two planes worth of aid to Ukraine.

9.15am: Dr Sanjana Hattotuwa, a researcher at Te Pūnaha Matatini who studies misinformation and disinformation, says he's noticed an increase in pro-Putin content in niche websites and accounts, including in New Zealand.

It follows the EU's move earlier today to ban Russian state news media RT and Sputnik.

9.11am: National's foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says Putin's decision to put his nuclear forces on high alert is a "massive escalation".

He says New Zealand needs to respond by joining all sanctions.

National MP Judith Collins says the situation is "bloody dreadful".

Just thinking how bloody dreadful war is…Russia invades Ukraine: Russian troops enter Kharkiv; Australia vows 'lethal aid'; oil depot, gas pipeline targeted

9.06am: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirms to the Associated Press that nine civilians in the city have been killed so far, including one child.

8.59am: The BBC reports all member countries of the EU have agreed to take in Ukrainian refugees for up to three years.

The refugees won't be required to first apply for asylum.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid is on the way to Ukraine, according to the Turkish Red Crescent.

8.51am: From the Associated Press:

While hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee their country, some Ukrainian men and women are returning home from across Europe to help defend their homeland in the face of Russia's invasion.

Poland’s Border Guard says that some 22,000 people have crossed into Ukraine since Thursday, when Russia invaded the country.

At the checkpoint in Medyka, in southeastern Poland, many stood in a line early Sunday to cross into Ukraine.

"We have to defend our homeland. Who else if not us?” says a moustachioed man in front of a group of some 20 Ukrainian truck drivers walking to the checkpoint to enter Ukraine.

Another man in the group says: “The Russians should be afraid. We are not afraid."

8.40am: The Football Association says England will not be playing against Russia in international fixtures "for the foreseeable future". It joins Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic who are also refusing to play football with Russia.

The FA says it made the decision "out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership".

8.36am: "The oxygen supply situation is nearing a very dangerous point in Ukraine," WHO Director-General and WHO Regional Director for Europe warns.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge is calling for critical medical supplies to safely reach those who need them.

"Compounding the risk to patients, critical hospital services are also being jeopardised by electricity and power shortages, and ambulances transporting patients are in danger of getting caught in the crossfire."

They say WHO is working with its partners to establish safe corridor for shipments to Ukraine through Poland.

8.27am: The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, tells the Associated Press all routes out of the capital are "blocked".

As Russian troops draw closer to the Ukrainian capital, Klitschko is both filled with pride over his citizens’ spirit and anxious about how long they can hold out.

In an interview with the Associated Press a few hours ago, after a gruelling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv.

“We can’t do that, because all ways are blocked,” he finally says. “Right now we are encircled.”

Russian troops’ advance on the city has been slower than many military experts expected.

“We are at the border of a humanitarian catastrophe,” Klitschko says. “Right now, we have electricity, right now we have water and heating in our houses. But the infrastructure is destroyed to deliver the food and medication.”

8.17am: The Kyiv Independent reports there is another air raid alert in Kyiv.

People are being told to head to shelter immediately.

8.15am: Putin has temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports.

The International Judo Federation cites "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine" for suspending Putin's honorary president status.

The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.

8.08am: From the Associated Press:

Some early signs are emerging of significant economic consequences to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

While official quotes for the Russian ruble were unchanged at roughly 84 rubles to US$1, one online Russian bank, Tinkoff, is giving an unofficial exchange rate of 152 rubles over the weekend.

Videos from Russia show long lines of Russians trying to withdraw cash from ATMs, while the Russian Central Bank issued a statement calling for calm, in an effort to avoid bank runs.

Reports also show that Visa and Mastercard are no longer being accepted for those with international bank accounts.

“Banks and credit card companies dealing with Russia are going into lockdown mode given the fast pace and increasing bite of the sanctions,” said Amanda DeBusk, a partner with Dechert LLP.

Russia may have to temporarily close bank branches or declare a national bank holiday to protect its financial system, analysts say.

“If there’s a full-scale banking panic, that’s a driver of crisis in its own right,” says Adam Tooze, a professor of history at Columbia University and Director of the European Institute.

“A rush into dollars by the Russian general population moves things into an entirely new domain of financial warfare.”

8.02am: Ukraine-based Al Jazeera reporter Liz Cookman says Mariupol in the country's south-east is surrounded by Russian troops.

She says air sirens are also ringing in Dnipro.

7.52am: Belgium will be sending Ukraine more military equipment, Zelenskyy says.

7.47am: Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova tells CNN Zelenskyy won't be part of the delegation heading to the Belarus border to speak with Russian officials.

Markarova says Zelenskyy will stay in Ukraine to help defend the country. On Sunday, the US offered Zelenskyy transport to evacuate Kyiv. He turned down the offer.

Markarova tells CNN while Ukraine is ready to talk, it will not surrender.

7.43am: Ardern tells Breakfast she agrees with Kasparov that the "world needs to take a stand" against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and that New Zealand has been strong on condemning the attacks.

She says New Zealand is not in the same position as other nations for deploying military aid, but is supporting humanitarian efforts.

Among the actions taken by the New Zealand Government include targeted travel bans, the prohibition of the export of goods to Russian military and security forces, and the suspension of bilateral foreign ministry consultations until further notice.

7.31am: Kasparov says Putin has been planning for Ukraine's invasion in plain sight, thinking he'd get away with it.

But, Putin has "reached a point where the world couldn’t tolerate any more of his aggression", he says.

"It’s tragic we had to walk that far, and Ukraine is paying with their lives."

He says Western powers "could have stopped Putin eight years ago” during the illegal annexation of Crimea. Instead, according to Kasparov, the West didn't take Putin seriously and didn't place serious sanctions on him.

He says that's allowed Putin to build up a war chest of sorts. The Washington Post reports Russia's central bank had US$640 billion in foreign exchange reserves, largely in the computers of Western central banks, as of February 18.

7.27am: Kasparov says "New Zealand's voice must be heard" in the world's condemnation of Russia's actions in Ukraine.

That's because it's not about just Ukraine, but the world, he says.

The human rights advocate says China is watching events unfold. He says if Putin is allowed to succeed, "Taiwan might be next".

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Russia’s actions amount to an “illegal invasion of Ukraine”.

“New Zealand calls on Russia to do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life,” she said last week.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says New Zealand is also exploring its options to provide humanitarian aid.

7.12am: Soviet Union-born Human Rights Foundation chairperson, ardent Putin credit, and retired chess legend Garry Kasparov will be speaking to Breakfast in a few minutes.

7.10am: From the Associated Press:

BP says it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company.

BP has held a 19.75 per cent stake in Rosneft since 2013. The British company also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft’s board.

“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft,” Looney says in a statement.

6.58am: From the Associated Press:

Some 66,000 refugees have entered Hungary from Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Thursday, with more than 23,000 entering on Saturday alone, according to the Hungarian police and Hungary’s foreign minister.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says that his government would send 100,000 litres of gasoline and diesel to Ukrainian authorities for use by paramedics, medical institutions and disaster management.

“Hungary has a role to play in humanitarian disaster response and relief,” Szijjarto says.

Some 28 tonnes of food aid has also been sent into Ukraine so far, Szijjarto says, adding that Hungary would provide 1 million euros (NZ$1.6 million) in aid to Ukraine on Monday.

Hungary’s government says it will allow all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine to enter Hungary as refugees, emphasising that none will be turned away if they can prove legal status in Ukraine.

In a declaration on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy banned men aged 18 to 60 who are Ukrainian citizens to leave the country.

The Associated Press reports the US joined European allies on Saturday in dramatically escalating financial penalties against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, after the West’s initial rounds of sanctions failed to deter Putin's military offensive.

Two of the key new measures target the heart of Russia's financial system, its Central Bank, and cut an unspecified number of Russia's banks off from the SWIFT financial network. SWIFT is a vital element of global commerce and banking that moves money from bank to bank around the world.

6.45am: For the first time, the Russian defence ministry has acknowledged casualties in Ukraine, according to reporting by state-owned Russian News Agency TASS.

The ministry tells TASS there are "losses", and Russian forces have been "killed and wounded". However, it hasn't given any figures, only that it is "several times less" than Ukraine's losses.

Ukraine claims that its forces killed 3500 Russian troops since the start of the attack on Thursday.

Ukraine says the Russian military have hit 1067 Ukrainian military facilities, including 27 command posts and communication centres, 38 air defence missile system and 56 radar stations.

6.38am: Get a wrap of overnight developments from Ukraine below from the BBC:

6.34am: The latest from 1News' US correspondent Anna Burns Francis:

US Defence officials are wrapping up a background meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

The officials say Russian forces are running into fuel and logistical issues. They also say that of the 320 missiles launched so far by Russia, a number of them have run into failure issues.

Russian forces are making advances in the streets of Kyiv, and Russian forces have been caught wearing Ukrainian army uniforms, the US officials say.

They've called Putin's decision to put nuclear forces on high alert an "unnecessary escalation".

6.25am: The EU has announced a range of new sanctions against Russia.

Among them include the banning of all Russian aircraft from its airspace, the banning of state-owned media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik, and an extension of sanctions to target Belarus, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says.

She says the sanctions against Belarus would target its "most important sectors", and that Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is "complicit in the vicious attack against Ukraine".

For the first time in history, the EU also says it intends to start shipping arms to Ukraine.

It's after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of largely leaving his country to fend for itself.

6.20am: Ata mārie and welcome to live coverage of the fighting in Ukraine from 1News.

The Associated Press reports tensions have escalated after Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert on Monday in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

The directive to put Russia’s nuclear weapons in an increased state of readiness for launch raised fears that the crisis could boil over into nuclear warfare, whether by design or mistake.