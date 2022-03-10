LIVE: More than 2 million flee Ukraine as fighting continues

The latest developments from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

- Russia admits conscripted soldiers have been sent to Ukraine

- Red Cross calls for “broader relocation alternatives” for evacuations

ADVERTISEMENT

- Britain’s defence minister says Russia’s attack will become “more brutal and indiscriminate”

- Eighteen attacks on health facilities, workers and ambulances documented since invasion began

Live Updates

8.41pm: Here's an infographic by the Kyiv Independent showing the estimated losses suffered by Russia since the invasion began two weeks ago.

These are the estimates of Russia's losses as of March 10, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/7BUHJDJ9eJ — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 10, 2022

8.28pm: Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmotry Kuleba of Ukraine are due to hold talks tomorrow during a diplomacy forum near Antalya, Turkey - the first high-level meeting between the two countries since the invasion began.

ADVERTISEMENT

7.33pm: There has been 18 attacks on medical facilities in Ukraine since the invasion began, the World Health Organization has confirmed.

6.43pm: Watch the latest report from 1News Europe Correspondent Daniel Faitaua from Przemyśl, in Poland.

6.28pm: More than 2 million Ukrainians are estimated to have fled the country since the Russian invasion began a little more than two weeks ago, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR.

6.25pm: From the Associated Press:

ADVERTISEMENT

The US House overwhelmingly approved legislation that would ban Russian oil imports to the United States, an effort to put into law the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden in response to the escalating war in Ukraine.

Going further than Biden’s import ban on Russian oil, the bill making its way through Congress would also encourage a review of Russia’s status in the World Trade Organization and signal US support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations, as the US works to economically isolate the regime.

4.50pm: Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, have reportedly been killed following shelling overnight in the city of Okhtyrka, in Sumy.

Five people were rescued following the incident, including two children, Sumy regional state administration head Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a police department was also partially destroyed in the shelling.

4.30pm: The US House of Representatives have on Thursday approved a massive spending bill that would see US$13.6 billion (NZ$19.9 billion) in US aid fastracked to Ukraine and its European allies, the Associated Press reports.

It comes after top Democrats were forced to drop their plans for fresh funding to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, the House will proudly pass our government funding legislation, which includes $13.6 billion in assistance for Ukraine.



We will also pass our strong, bipartisan bill to ban Russian oil and energy products and taking further actions to diminish Russia’s economy. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 10, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

3.48pm: Brewers Heineken NV and Carlsberg have announced they too will join the exodus of companies out of Russia. Profits its business in Russia will be donated

Carlsberg's Baltika Breweries, which runs eight breweries in the country, will continue as a separate business "with the purpose of sustaining our employees and their families".

A Heineken spokesperson, meanwhile, said it would "no longer accept any net financial benefit derived from our Russian operations".

3.31pm: From the Associated Press:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Interior Ministry said about 700 people were evacuated from Vorzel and Irpin. People from three other Kyiv suburbs were unable to leave. Some who managed to get out said they hadn’t eaten in days.

“I forgot when I ate last,” said an Irpin resident who gave only her first name, Olena. “I’m so scared. I need to keep walking."

Ukrainian emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol. (Source: Associated Press)

3.29pm: Greenpeace Aotearoa's Ukraine Peace Flotilla has set sail from Auckland to luxury retreat Helena Bay in the far north to renew calls for sanctions against Russian billionaire oligarchs. The lodge is owned by Alexander Abramov, a Russian oligarch tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If we want to dismantle the power behind this military aggression in Ukraine, then we have to cut off the money behind the Putin regime and those who have influence over him," programme director Niamh O’Flynn said in a statement.

3.08pm: The New Zealand College of Midwives has on Thursday issued a statement condemning the attack on a children's and maternity hospital in Mariupol.

"The College condemns all mindless and cowardly attacks that are causing unnecessary suffering to innocent civilians including women in labour, new mothers, babies, families, midwives and hospital staff," chief executive Alison Eddy said.

"I cannot begin to imagine the horror those women in labour and their families experienced at such a vulnerable time in their lives. Our hearts go out to them and all of the Ukrainian people. We stand alongside so many organisations in our condemnation of this unnecessary and abhorrent violence."

ADVERTISEMENT

3.03pm: Ukraine’s military: Ukraine has regained control of the Ukrainian city of Derhachi, in Kharkiv Oblast, the Kyiv Independent reports.

"Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synegubov announced that Russian forces were attempting to encircle the city but were repelled by a Ukrainian counterattack."

⚡️Ukraine’s military: Ukraine regains control of Derhachi, Kharkiv Oblast.



Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synegubov announced that Russian forces were attempting to encircle the city but were repelled by a Ukrainian counterattack. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 10, 2022

2.47pm: At least 35,000 civilians were evacuated on Wednesday after humanitarian corridors were opened up in the cities of Sumy, Enerhodar and areas around Kyiv, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

2.34pm: The Pentagon has rejected a proposal by Poland to provide Ukraine with MiG fighter jets, saying allied efforts should be focused on more useful weaponry, the Associated Press reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes amid fears the link between the fighter jets with the US and NATO run a “high risk” of escalating the war.

The U.S. closed the door on supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, saying the intelligence community assessed it would be a 'high risk' move that could increase the chances of a Russian escalation with NATO https://t.co/cXtOiUYeFk pic.twitter.com/U1l6wlRuKk — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2022

2.27pm: Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest metals and mining giant, is the latest corporation to cut ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Rio Tinto is in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

1.52pm: Hilton has joined several other global brands in haltering business in Russia to show solidarity for Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement posted to their website, the hotel chain said "we have closed our corporate office in Moscow and will ensure continued work and pay for any impacted team members."

All new Hilton development activity in Russia is suspended indefinitely.

1.20pm: The BBC is reporting that Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is in Turkey for peace negotiations with Russia.

"The talks will be held on Thursday in the city of Antalya at the invitation of Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was also seen arriving in Turkey.

"The three-way talks will be the first between the nation's top diplomats since the Russian invasion two weeks ago." the BBC said.

12.48pm: A report from the BBC this afternoon with more details of Russia's attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

ADVERTISEMENT

11.52am: Footage has emerged of experts on the ground in Ukraine defusing a Russian bomb.

This #Russia-dropped bomb would flatten a building — and yet these #Ukraine EODs defuse it with 2 hands and a bottle of water, while shells audibly land nearby.



Mind boggling bravery.pic.twitter.com/KvCZeOxRyz — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) March 9, 2022

11.23am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's had another conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Had another conversation with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson. Discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, further support for 🇺🇦 in fighting the aggressor, including defense assistance. Appreciate 🇬🇧 leadership in countering the crime Russia is committing on 🇺🇦 land. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

11.14am: NBC News correspondent Carol Lee has reported the US is concerned Russia could potentially be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. concerned Russia could potentially be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine after the Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukraine may be planning a false flag chemical weapon attack, per administration official. — Carol Lee (@carolelee) March 9, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has also said Russia may use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 9, 2022

10.15am: Photos emerging out of Ukraine show the devastation of Russia's attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

A woman walks outside the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

9.53am: From the Associated Press:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building.

Police and soldiers rushed to scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.

Another woman wailed as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, mangled cars burned, and a blast crater extended at least two stories deep.

9.40am: British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said the thousands of people crossing the borders into Poland from Ukraine is like nothing she's seen before.

The mass of people crossing the borders into Poland from #ukraine is like nothing I have ever seen before - thousands of bewildered, tired and hungry families with backpacks, children wrapped in blankets. Humanitarian need is growing exponentially. — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) March 9, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

9.01am: The Russian Ministry of Defence has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

The UK Ministry of Defence said the TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects.

The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine. The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects.



Watch the video below for more information about this weapon and its devastating impact.



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/d8PLQ0PhQD — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 9, 2022

8.57am: The BBC is reporting a small number of British soldiers have disobeyed orders and may have travelled to Ukraine to fight.

"The soldiers were absent without leave and may have gone to Ukraine," BBC said.

8.34am: From the Associated Press:

ADVERTISEMENT

A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows grocery stores and shopping malls in Mariupol, Ukraine, on June 21, 2021 before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. 2022, left, and on Wednesday March 9, 2022, after the invasion, right.

Grocery stores and shopping malls in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

8.10am: The European Commission has announced further sanctions responding to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

We are further tightening the net of sanctions responding to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine



🔹Listing 160 individuals: oligarchs, Russian Federation Council members

🔹Belarus banking sector

🔹Export of maritime navigation technology to Russia

🔹Adding crypto-assets — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 9, 2022

8.03am: Footage has emerged of a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) strike in Mikolaiv.

The moment of an MLRS strike in Mikolaiv. https://t.co/stgTPpZupc pic.twitter.com/rkcHUc9UNR — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 9, 2022

7.47am: BBC is reporting Ukraine's ex-president Petro Poroshenko believes warplanes should be sent to Ukraine but the US has rejected an offer by Poland to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 jets to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nato is already involved in the conflict, don't have any illusion"



Ukraine's ex-president Petro Poroshenko believes warplanes should be sent to Ukraine, but the US has rejected an offer by Poland to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 jets to the countryhttps://t.co/GEYmfkA0R3 pic.twitter.com/h1P00XVgEy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 9, 2022

"Nato has so far ruled out placing a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid concerns it would draw the military alliance into war with Russia. But Poroshenko argues Nato is already involved in the conflict," the BBC said.

7.38am: Associated Press reporter joined Breakfast live from Lviv with the latest Ukraine Russia updates.

7.19am: From the Associated Press:

Luxury Italian car maker Ferrari says it has decided to suspend production of vehicles for the Russian market for now.

Dutch brewer Heineken, TV company Discovery and the Universal Music Group have joined the corporate exodus from Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heineken said on Wednesday it will stop the production, advertising and sale of the beer brand in Russia. The company said it stands with the Ukrainian people and called the Russian government’s war “an unprovoked and completely unjustified attack.”

“We will take immediate steps to ring-fence our Russian business from the wider Heineken business to stop the flow of monies, royalties and dividends out of Russia,” said Heinken, which earlier stopped all new investments and exports to Russia.

Discovery said in a brief statement that it decided to “suspend the broadcast of its channels and services in Russia.”

7.11am: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared a video of Mariupol Hospital.

"How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

6.58am: A report from BBC earlier this morning as Russia agrees on a 12 hour seize fire in Ukraine:

ADVERTISEMENT

6.50am: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are speaking at a joint press conference amid Russia's continued attack on Ukraine.

Live now! @SecBlinken holds a joint press availability with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz, also streaming on https://t.co/58Uc9lIgDz and https://t.co/Fiackmg0Kl. https://t.co/me2nbTWwXO — Department of State (@StateDept) March 9, 2022

"I cannot remember a time where we've seen such unity in the transatlantic relationship," Blinken said during the media conference.

6.33am: The Kyiv Independent has shared a video of the destruction caused at Mariupol Hospital in Ukraine.

⚡️ Russian airstrike destroys maternity, children's hospital in Mariupol.



According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, there are still adults and kids under the rubble. The number of victims is yet unknown, local authorities report.



Video: Mariupol City Council pic.twitter.com/dBGWRzEQrw — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 9, 2022

6.17am: From the Associated Press:

ADVERTISEMENT

This image taken from video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian officials say a Russian strike has hit a children’s hospital and maternity facility in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol.

A statement on the city council’s social media account on Thursday said the hospital suffered “colossal” damage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that there were “people, children under the wreckage.” He called the strike an “atrocity.”

The deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said authorities are trying to establish the number of people who may have been killed or wounded.