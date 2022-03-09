Russian sanctions regime passes in Parliament

The new set of rules that will give New Zealand powers to take more action against Russia as it continues the invasion of Ukraine has passed in Parliament on Wednesday evening.

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament. (Source: 1News)

All stages of the Russia Sanctions Bill passed under urgency.

The third reading passed just before 10pm with all parties agreeing to the law change.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern previously described the move as "a first of its kind, targeted, autonomous sanctions regime".

It means superyachts and ships can be stopped from entering, Russian assets in New Zealand can be frozen and sanctions can also apply to trade.

“The sanctions will enable the Government to freeze assets located in New Zealand," Ardern said. "Those sanctioned will also be prevented from moving assets to New Zealand or using our financial system as a back door to get around sanctions increasingly imposed by other countries."

The Government also released a list of 100 people associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine that come under a travel ban. President Vladimir Putin is at the top of the list.

“The bill also allows for sanctions to be imposed against other states complicit with Russia’s illegal actions, such as Belarus," Ardern said.

New Zealand usually goes through the UN system to place sanctions, however permanent members of the UN Security Council, which includes Russia, have veto powers on resolutions.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said that "with Russia using its veto as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to prevent any action, even in the face of overwhelming opposition to Russia’s war, New Zealand has decided that a targeted sanctions bill is required to show our condemnation in the strongest possible terms".