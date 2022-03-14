Woman who died in Auckland skydiving collision a 'sparkling gem'

A woman who died in a skydiving collision in Auckland last week is being remembered as "one of a kind" and a "sparkling gem".

Sarah-Jane Bayram died in the accident at Auckland's Muriwai Beach on Thursday.

Skydive Auckland at the time said she was taking part in a nine-way formation with a group of experienced recreational sport parachutists.

Two of them collided in free fall. The other parachutist suffered minor injuries and landed on the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Facebook, the New Zealand Parachute Federation (NZPF) paid tribute to "our sky sister" Sarah-Jane Bayram.

"Our thoughts and support go out to all her family and friends, of which there were many. SJ touched the hearts of so many skydivers and she will be incredibly missed," the statement reads.

They said Bayram was a participating member with the NZPF for the past couple of years.

"She came to our meetings every month and beavered away in the background designing posters and graphics for our social media and website. Like the one on this post. How cool is it?! She never wanted much recognition for her contribution, she just wanted to help.

"SJ, you were one of kind. A true lady and a sparkling gem. Thank you for everything. Fly free sky sister xx," the post concludes.