Rebel Wilson flips Putin the bird during BAFTAs

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has criticised Russian President, Vladimir Putin, as she hosted the annual British Academy Film Awards live in London.

Putin has faced intense criticism in recent weeks over his decision to invade Ukraine unprovoked. Thousands of people are thought to have been killed so far in the fighting and the UN's refugee agency says 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled the country since February 24.

At one point, when explaining how singer Emilia Jones' performance would be accompanied by two sign language interpreters and the differences between them, Wilson quipped "luckily, though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin" before sticking up her middle finger. This was blurred out by the BBC, which was broadcasting the event.

The audience responded to the gag with rapturous applause.

This wasn't the only reference to the conflict that was made during the awards.

BAFTA chair, Krishnendu Majumdar, opened the ceremony by saying "together with our colleagues at the Ukrainian Film Academy, we stand in solidarity and hope for a return to peace."

“We’re hugely grateful to the journalists covering Ukraine, many of whom are BAFTA members," he added. "Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as well as those affected by other conflicts around the world."