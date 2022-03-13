Rebel Wilson flips Putin the bird during BAFTAs

Source: 1News

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has criticised Russian President, Vladimir Putin, as she hosted the annual British Academy Film Awards live in London.

Putin has faced intense criticism in recent weeks over his decision to invade Ukraine unprovoked. Thousands of people are thought to have been killed so far in the fighting and the UN's refugee agency says 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled the country since February 24.

At one point, when explaining how singer Emilia Jones' performance would be accompanied by two sign language interpreters and the differences between them, Wilson quipped "luckily, though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin" before sticking up her middle finger. This was blurred out by the BBC, which was broadcasting the event.

The audience responded to the gag with rapturous applause.

This wasn't the only reference to the conflict that was made during the awards.

BAFTA chair, Krishnendu Majumdar, opened the ceremony by saying "together with our colleagues at the Ukrainian Film Academy, we stand in solidarity and hope for a return to peace."

“We’re hugely grateful to the journalists covering Ukraine, many of whom are BAFTA members," he added. "Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as well as those affected by other conflicts around the world."

EntertainmentMoviesTelevisionUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Govt to consider additional measures to ease cost of living pressure

2

Man on Air NZ flight warned after taking photos of passenger

3

NSW man blows 5 times alcohol limit on lawnmower

4

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death in its largest mass execution

5

Person who died in Waikato had been struck by 4 vehicles

Latest Stories

William Hurt, acclaimed US actor, dies aged 71

Ukrainian striker in tears after scoring Premier League goal

LIVE: Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

Rebel Wilson flips Putin the bird during BAFTAs

Teary Osaka loses after being rattled by spectator's outburst

Related Stories

William Hurt, acclaimed US actor, dies aged 71

Campion named best director at BAFTAs for The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog takes top prize at Directors Guild Awards

Jussie Smollett sentenced to jail over hate crime hoax