LIVE: Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

The latest developments from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Summary

- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is into its second week

- Thousands of people, both civilians and soldiers have been killed

- Three UN agencies are calling for an immediate end to attacks on health care facilities

- Russian air strike hits military training base in Ukraine’s west, killing 35

- American journalist Brent Renaud shot dead by Russian troops in Irpin

7.49am: From the Associated Press:

People attend a pro-Ukraine protest rally in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 13, 2022.. (Source: Associated Press)

Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

German trade unions called a protest in Berlin, where sunny weather boosted the turnout. The march led from the city’s Alexanderplatz — a large square named after Russian Tsar Alexander I — to a site near the Brandenburg Gate.

Many participants carried flags in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine, while others bore banners reading “Stop the War” and “Peace and Solidarity for the people in Ukraine.”

7.00am: European media NEXTA is reporting that Russian planes dropped bombs over the city of Dergachi, near Kharkiv.

NEXTA posted footage to Twitter showing a plume of smoke rising from a building.

#Russian aircraft dropped bombs on the village of #Dergachi near #Kharkiv. The "Papa Carlo" door factory is on fire, and the "Ecurie de Paris" stables are located nearby. pic.twitter.com/UIQjsYXtSp — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 13, 2022

6.40am: From the Associated Press:

Police inspect site of a drone crash in Zagreb, Croatia. (Source: Associated Press)

A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia’s defense minister said on Sunday local time.

The Soviet-made aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia, slamming into a field near a student dormitory late Thursday. About 40 parked cars were damaged in the large explosion, but no one was injured.

6.20am: The first foreign journalist has died in the crossfire of the conflict. American journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead as he filmed refugees fleeing Irpin. Two other journalists were also shot and taken to hospital. A statement from Kyiv regional police said that Russian troops opened fire on a car, and that one journalist died.

6.08am: From the Associated Press

Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that has served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting it in its defense against Moscow's grinding assault.

More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling facility, which lies not far from the border with NATO member Poland and that has long been used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with instructors from the U.S. and other countries in the western alliance.

5.55am: From the Associated Press

Three UN agencies are calling for an immediate end to attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, calling them “an act of unconscionable cruelty.”

In a joint statement Sunday, the UN Children’s Fund, the World Health Organization and the UN Population Fund said that “horrific attacks are killing and causing serious injuries to patients and health workers, destroying vital health infrastructure and forcing thousands to forgo accessing health services despite catastrophic needs.”

“To attack the most vulnerable — babies, children, pregnant women, and those already suffering from illness and disease, and health workers risking their own lives to save lives — is an act of unconscionable cruelty,” they said.

Since the start of the war at least 12 people were killed and 34 were injured, while 24 facilities and five ambulances were damaged or destroyed, the agencies said.

They said that some 4,300 children have been born since the conflict began and 80,000 Ukrainian women are expected to give birth in the next three months, with oxygen and other medical supplies running dangerously low.

“The health care system in Ukraine is clearly under significant strain, and its collapse would be a catastrophe. Every effort must be made to prevent this from happening,” they said.