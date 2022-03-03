Picton anti-mandate protesters pack up while arguing with police

Most anti-mandate protesters in Picton are packing up to leave following the end of the occupation at Parliament.

But tensions remained high with many protesters visibly upset at police officers about leaving the makeshift camp in Nelson Square.

Some protesters also yelled at 1News journalists who were reporting from the square on Thursday morning.

The police presence at the camp was minimal with about six officers undertaking patrols of the square.

Square occupiers were seen folding up tents, taking down gazebos and bagging up rubbish.

Police at the scene of anti-mandate protesters in Picton. (Source: 1News)

The protest in Picton had served as a base for many going to and from the Parliament occupation, with several hundred protesters and around 80 vehicles joining at its peak.

Earlier on Thursday, Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said it was time for the protesters to “hit the road”.

“Picton residents, especially those living near the square, have had enough,” he said.

“My office has received a constant stream of complaints from locals - I don’t think the protesters realise how unwelcome they are.”

It was a message that was echoed by the local business community who put out a statement saying “enough is enough”.

“The protest activity on Nelson Square and around Picton is unwelcome and having an unreasonable impact on nearby residents both in the Nelson Square area and the wider area,” the Picton Business Group said in a statement.

Trespass notices were issued two weeks ago and extra police resources were in the region to move on any protesters who didn’t move voluntarily.